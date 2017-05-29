Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Tboss Reveals Her Relationship With Senator Dino Melaye

Posted on May 29, 2017 in Big Brother Naija, Relationship | 0 comments

The Big Brother Naija 2017 ex-housemate, TBoss, who sparked social media reactions after she was spotted with controversial senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye after his book launch some days ago in Abuja has finally opened up on her relationship with the politician. The controversial Senator was at the launch of…

The post Tboss Reveals Her Relationship With Senator Dino Melaye appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.