Teacher jailed for using pupils’ blood for ritual in Ondo

Posted on May 29, 2017

A private school teacher in Ondo State has been convicted and jailed for allegedly drawing pupils’ blood for ritual. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Femi Joseph, gave the name of the teacher as Blessing Omowera. The incident occurred on May 16 at at God Heritage Nursery and Primary School, Ondo town in Ondo […]

