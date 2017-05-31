Teacher who spent 7 years in prison for sleeping with her student, 12, and having his two children seek for divorce after 20 years

Vili Fualaau has filed for legal separation from Mary Kay Letourneau, 20 years after he first fell in love with his then-grade school teacher. Fualaau submitted paperwork on May 9 in Issaquah, Washington seeking to end to his 12-year marriage to Letourneau, who is the mother of his two children. The documents state that the […]

The post Teacher who spent 7 years in prison for sleeping with her student, 12, and having his two children seek for divorce after 20 years appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

