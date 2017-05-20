Tears flow as Chibok girls reunite with their parents (photos/video)

Meeting their parents for the first time after they were kidnapped by Boko Haram members from their school and held captive for 3 years, the 82 Chibok girls who were released weeks back, cried freely as they reunited with their parents. It was really an emotional moment.

Here are some photos and videos;



This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

