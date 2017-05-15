Pages Navigation Menu

Technology experts worked through night to counter cyber attack on health service: minister

Security Minister Ben Wallace said on Monday that British technology experts worked through the night to patch the computer systems of the health service after the ransomware worm forced dozens of hospitals to cancel some operations and appointments. Capitalising on spying tools believed to have been developed by the U.S. National Security Agency, the virus…

