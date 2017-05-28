Teebillz: My marriage to Tiwa Savage remains solid

The music executive opened up about his determination to be a better person while also dismissing divorce rumours. Teebillz, the husband of Mavin Records singer, #TiwaSavage, has maintained that his marriage to the latter remains strong despite strong challenges from the past. The marriage of the couple went through a rough patch following Savage’s emotional…

The post Teebillz: My marriage to Tiwa Savage remains solid appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

