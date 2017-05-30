Pages Navigation Menu

Teen celebrating graduation fatally shot to death after defending friend

A teenager, LeDajrick Cox  from Dallas celebrating his high school graduation was shot and killed after he tried to defend a female friend who was being cat-called by a group of three men. Irving Police said 18-year-old LeDajrick was out with a group of friends, three guys and one girl, early Sunday morning. Cox had […]

