Teenage Girl in Lagos Court for Allegedly Luring her Friend to a Hotel where she was Gang-raped

A 16-year-old girl was on Thursday brought before an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly luring her friend to a hotel for gang-raping. The accused, a student, who resides at Alagbado, a Lagos suburb, is being tried for conspiracy. The prosecutor, Insp. Clifford Ogu told the court that the offence was committed on March 26 […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

