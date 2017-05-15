Teenager docked for allegedly defiling minor

A 17-year-old boy (name withheld) risks spending the rest of his life in jail, if found guilty of allegation of defiling a minor. The accused was arraigned before an Ikeja Chief Magistrate’s’ Court on Monday for allegedly defiling his neighbour’s daughter. The accused, who is under studying a clergyman, and resides at 7, Akinsemoyin St., […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

