Teju Babyface Set to Launch His Secrets of the Streets Book

Posted on May 11, 2017

Teju ‘Babyface’ Oyelakin, the Executive Producer and Host of the Popular television show, The Teju Babyface Show, is set to officially launch his book “Secrets of the Streets” on May 19, 2017 at MUSON Centre, Onikan, Lagos. Even though the book was originally released last year, Teju Babyface tells us he had no intention of […]

