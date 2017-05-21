Pages Navigation Menu

Telecom firms battle multiple taxation – The Nation Newspaper

Telecom firms battle multiple taxation
Telecoms operators are crossed with the government over the recent imposition of 26 taxes and levies, a development, they argue is taking serious toll on businesses. Bukola Aroloye in this report examines the issues. To say the issue of multiple

