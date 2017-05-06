Telecom masts are not harmful — NCC – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Telecom masts are not harmful — NCC
Vanguard
The Nigerian Commu-nications Commission, NCC, has dismissed fears being expressed by some Nigerians that tele-communication masts and towers erected within residential areas could constitute health hazards. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!