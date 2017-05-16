Telford pupil attends assembly in HIGH HEELS and DRESS – Daily Mail
Telford pupil attends assembly in HIGH HEELS and DRESS
A teenage pupil defied a 'drag ban' at his school to stun his friends and teachers with a performance of 'I Will Survive' while wearing a floor-length red dress and towering heels. Philipp Penning and his Year 11 classmates were planning their leavers' …
