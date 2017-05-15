TELL Declares Shettima 2016 Governor of the Year

A foremost magazine, TELL, has announced Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State as its 2016 Governor of the Year.

The governor is expected to be honoured at the first edition of ‘TELL Awards for Excellence’ taking place on June 17 in Lagos.

The President of TELL Communications, Mr. Nosa Igiebor, announced the award when he led a three-man delegation to present a notification to Shettima in Maiduguri.

Igiebor said: “Shettima was chosen for his rare courage and demonstrable leadership skills in managing the Boko Haram insurgency, and his remarkable achievements in supporting security, management of camps for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), infrastructural reconstruction and rehabilitation, development and provision of Housing as well as concerted efforts to revamp the moribund educational system amid paucity of funds and other daunting challenges. From ashes of destruction inflicted by the Boko Haram insurgents, Shettima is gradually restoring Borno State to socio-economic normalcy; the governor has demonstrated that with the right people in the position of leadership, Nigeria can indeed be great again.”

The TELLpresident explained that despite its existence for decades, the magazine has never given out awards, but as part of recent innovations, it decided in 2017 to begin celebration of exceptional persons as a patriotic way of promoting excellence in Nigeria.

He noted that a selection team set up by the magazine deployed ‘very thorough process’ in order to select the most worthy winners of its very first awards despite the magazine being in existence for decades.

“The emergence of Shettima as the Governor of the Year (2016), was the outcome of an intensive and transparent voting exercise conducted by the Tell Awards Committee between March 20 and April 9, 2017. The selection and voting processes were thrown open to the public in order to ensure transparency, credibility, and fairness in the entire exercise and to effectively distinguish the annual TELL awards, from other awards known to Nigerians. “The executive directorate of TELL is pleased to announce the decision of our board to bestow on Shettima the award of the TELL Governor of the Year (2016) during the forthcoming maiden edition of the annual TELL Awards for Excellence,” Igiebor added.

He announced that the TELL Awards feature other winners in about 10 categories in which persons and institutions thoroughly deserving of such honours will be celebrated.

