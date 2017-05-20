Tenerife intrigue, as La Liga ends with a bang

The Premier League may have been long sealed, with Chelsea crowned champions of England for the sixth time in their history, but across the continent La Liga enters into its final day with everything still to play for.

After Wednesday night’s 4-1 victory against Celta Vigo, Real Madrid stand poised to lift their first league trophy since the 2011/12 season, when Jose Mourinho’s side beat Barcelona to the championship by a comfortable nine points.

Zinedine Zidane’s men head into their game against Malaga today knowing that a draw would be enough to secure the title. Barcelona, who trail by three, cannot afford to drop any points in their home game against Eibar and will have pinned all their hopes on an end-of-season upset from the Costa del Sol club.

Such hopes, though, are slim at best. Malaga’s contempt for Barcelona is well known and both Michel and owner Sheikh Abdullah Al-Thani suggested last month that the side would not stand in Real’s way on Sunday (today).

Michel, a lifelong Real Madrid fan who played for the club for 14 years and remains friends with president Florentino Perez, was recently asked about the infamous occasion when Jorge Valdano, another ex-Real Madrid player, coached his team, Tenerife, to a final-day win over the Bernabeu club that handed Barcelona the championship in 1993.

“I’m much more of Madrid fan than Valdano was,” Michel said in response, suggesting he wouldn’t want to prevent his boyhood team from winning La Liga.

For Luis Enrique, though, the Catalan is unlikely to be fixated with such matters as he prepares to bid an emotional farewell to the Nou Camp.

Barcelona have won eight trophies during Enrique’s three years in charge, with next week’s Copa del Rey final against Alaves offering the chance of more silverware.

Tributes to the 47-year-old are planned before Sunday’s game and Enrique admitted that it would be a special night for him.

