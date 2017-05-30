Pages Navigation Menu

Tennis Player banished for kissing journalist

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Sports

 

The French Tennis Federation (FFT) has stated that France’s Maxime Hamou was banished from the French Open after the French player kissed and cuddled a TV journalist following his first-round exit.

“The management of the tournament has decided to revoke Maxime Hamou’s accreditation following his reprehensible behaviour with a journalist yesterday,” the FFT said in statement.

