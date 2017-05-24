Pages Navigation Menu

Tension As Nigerian Policemen Removes All Biafran Flags At Ebonyi State University (Photos)

As shared by Solomon…..

‘This are the police removing BIAFRAN flag hanged around presco campus ebonyi state university abakaliki yesterday afternoon.I wonder why everything about biafra makes these fools worried. i know that our victory is closer than you think.keep this struggle alive by.observing our sit at home protest on 30th May if you love biafra’.

