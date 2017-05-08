Tension as two churches quarrel over space in Imo

By Chinonso Alozie

Owerri—TROUBLE is brewing between two Pentecostal churches around Toronto Junction in Uratta, Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State, over proximity.

Investigations by Vanguard, yesterday in Owerri, confirmed that the dispute started when a Pentecostal church, Mountain of Conquest Assembly, was laying the foundation of its church close to that of God’s Pillar Power Ministry.

The head of the God’s Pillar Power Ministry allegedly felt uncomfortable and so made efforts to resist the erection of the new church very close to his.

A member of God’s Pillar, who spoke to Vanguard on the grounds of anonymity, said: “It is not proper that a church is located close to the entrance of our church.

“Is this the only land suitable for this man of God to establish his own church? If he is looking for members, he can get them even when he is not in this arena. We think this is just to make his fellow man of God uncomfortable.”

However, a member of Mountain of Conquest Assembly, who spoke to Vanguard, was of the view that it was divine for them to establish their church where they have dug their foundation.

According to the worshipper, “we have prayed and were directed, divinely, to come and establish our church here and nobody born of human can stop it. We are not afraid because we have God and He will continue to guide us.

“Why should people fight over land that does not belong to them? He is a tenant here and we are also tenant. So, why grumbling over nothing.”

The post Tension as two churches quarrel over space in Imo appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

