Tension!! Because They Beat Biafra Women I Order Closure Of Police Stations – King Of Abiriba

Posted on May 20, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

It was reported that Some female members of the Idigenous People of Biafra IPOB, went semi-nude to protest against some Nigerian Army officers that invaded into their meeting yesterday  in Abiriba, a village in Abia State .

The military officers were said to have stormed the place where the women were meeting and chased them out. In protest, the women took off their blouses and walked round the village naked.

The King of Abiriba ‘Enachioken’ has come out to condemn the atrocity committed in the land by the Nigerian Police and the military against the Biafra women.  He also ordered the immediate close down of Police Stations in Abiriba or face the consequences.

