Tension!! Because They Beat Biafra Women I Order Closure Of Police Stations – King Of Abiriba

It was reported that Some female members of the Idigenous People of Biafra IPOB, went semi-nude to protest against some Nigerian Army officers that invaded into their meeting yesterday in Abiriba, a village in Abia State .

READ ALSO: Breaking News! Parents Of Released 82 Chibok Girls Storms Abuja To Reunite With Their Children

The military officers were said to have stormed the place where the women were meeting and chased them out. In protest, the women took off their blouses and walked round the village naked.

READ ALSO: Biafra: Northern Hausa Fulani Soldiers Arrested Our Women Totally Naked & Took Them To Their Barracks – IPOB

The King of Abiriba ‘Enachioken’ has come out to condemn the atrocity committed in the land by the Nigerian Police and the military against the Biafra women. He also ordered the immediate close down of Police Stations in Abiriba or face the consequences.

Culled From Mypassionradio

The post Tension!! Because They Beat Biafra Women I Order Closure Of Police Stations – King Of Abiriba appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

