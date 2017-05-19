TENSION!! Boko Haram Regrouping In Taraba Forest – Taraba Governor Reveals

Taraba State Governor, Darius Ishaku, has said fleeing Boko Haram members are relocation from Sambisa forest in Borno state to Suntai Daaji forest in Taraba.

Ishaku stated this on Thursday, when the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 82 Army Division, Enugu, Major General Adamu Abubakar, paid him a courtesy visit in Jalingo.

The Suntai Daaji forest cuts across Bali and Donga local government areas and the Gashaka/Gumti national park in the state.

Ishaku requested the deployment of special security forces in the state to root out “the regrouping Boko Haram insurgents and other terrorists in the state”.

“The massive influx of people into Taraba for some time now has been the major cause of insecurity,” Ishaku said.

“But when I was warning of the repercussions, I was accused of being against visitors, but today all of us are victims of their criminal activities.

“The terrorists are today committing all sorts of criminal activities, including rape, kidnapping and killings.

“People can’t travel freely on Bali-Suntai-Takum road among several other routes any longer in the state.”

