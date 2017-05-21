Tension in Zambia is illusion, says Islamic council – Zambia Daily Mail
Tension in Zambia is illusion, says Islamic council
Zambia Daily Mail
THE Islamic Supreme Council of Zambia (ISCZ) has dismissed claims by some politicians that there is tension in the country. A group of ex-politicians calling themselves “eminent persons, senior citizens and freedom fighters” contend that there is …
