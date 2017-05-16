TENSION!! ”You Don’t Know Anything About Biafra” – MASSOB Fires IPOB

The Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign States of Biafra has urged the Ndigbo to ignore the order by the Indigenous People of Biafra calling for sit-at-home on May 30.

MASSOB also accused IPOB of ignorance and lacking the knowledge of the circumstances and events of the struggle aimed towards actualising the independence of the state of Biafra

Addressing newsmen in Aba, on Monday, MASSOB‘s Director of Arts and Culture, Abia-South zone, Reuben Ekpem, flanked by the Director, Conflict/Reconciliation, Obed Chiedozie and the Director of Information, George Ejiofor, Ekpen stated that IPOB’s directive to Biafra people to sit at home on May 30, clearly suggests that the group was bent on inflicting more pains on the Ndigbo.

He said, “IPOB knows little or nothing about Biafra. Biafra Day is May 22, not May 30. We have been in the struggle since 1999 till date. IPOB should stop using propaganda and inquire from Uwazuruike about the details of the Biafra struggle. MASSOB encourages Biafra people to come out on May 22 to celebrate the new Biafra which Chief Ralph Uwazuruike inaugurated in Aba on May 22, 2000. They should ignore IPOB’s sit-at-home order.

“There will be no closure of markets, schools, banks and other business centres. Unlike IPOB, we cannot be seen to be inflicting pains on the same people we seek to liberate. It is a day of independence, a day of joy; not sit-at-home. Biafra people are free to come out to celebrate and enjoy.”

The post TENSION!! ”You Don’t Know Anything About Biafra” – MASSOB Fires IPOB appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

