Terrorists regrouping in Taraba—Gov Ishaku

By John Mkom

JALINGO—Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State, yesterday, has said the terrorists, who were chased away from Sambisa Forest in Borno State were regrouping in the forests of Suntai Daaji Forest, which, he said, cut across Bali and Donga Local Government areas and the Gashaka/Gumti National Park.

He made the revelation while receiving the General Officer Commanding, GOC, 82 Army Division, Enugu, Major Gen. Adamu Abubakar, in Jalingo, and called for the deployment of special security forces in the state to stem the regrouping.

Governor Ishaku said: “The massive influx of people into Taraba for some time now has been the major cause of insecurity. But when I was warning of the repercussions, I was accused of being against visitors. Today all of us are victims of their criminal activities.

“The terrorists are today committing all sorts of criminal activities, including rape, kidnapping and killings. People cannot travel freely on Bali-Suntai-Takum Road, among other routes, any longer in the state.”

Ishaku also suggested ranching as the best and easiest way out of the bloody clashes between farmers, grazers and cattle rustlers.

According to the governor, “our problem in Nigeria is that we don’t tell ourselves the truth. Why do herders go round freely with AK-47 rifles and are not arrested? Where are the guns coming from? We need to have deep reflections on these issues and prevent further loss of lives.”

