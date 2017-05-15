Pages Navigation Menu

Terry Apala rocks the Stage with Musiliu Haruna Ishola at Industry Nite | See Photos

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Nigerian apala hip-hip act, Terry Apala was the highlight at the last industry night and even had a surprise performance from popular fuji act, Musiliu Haruna Ishola who is the son of apala legend, Haruna Ishola. See photos below:

