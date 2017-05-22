Terry Apala teams up with #BBNaija’s Bisola on New Single “Bad Girl” | Listen

Apala Hip-Hop sensation, Terry Apala is on a winning streak this year thrilling his fans with hit after hit. Following the release of his critically acclaimed cover to Ed Sheeran’s hit single “Shape Of You“, Terry Apala teams up with Big Brother Naija 2017 runner-up Bisola, on this mid-tempo tune titled “Bad Girl”, produced by Benie […]

