Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Terry offered Tianjin Quanjian deal – Vanguard

Posted on May 7, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Terry offered Tianjin Quanjian deal
Vanguard
JOHN Terry has been offered the chance to join Diego Costa in China at Tianjin Quanjian. John Terry. Chelsea striker Costa is understood to have agreed a pre-contract deal to make a £25million-a-year switch to the Chinese Super League club this summer.

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.