Text Interactive

Grant of stringent bail condition

The Supreme Court of Nigeria on a plethora of cases has maintained that grant of stringent bail conditions in any situation as the case may be amounts to no bail.

It is even more worrisome when a competent court first in time ordered unconditional release of the accused/defendant. The question for the Chief Justice of Nigeria, CJN and Nigerian Judiciary Commission, NJC is whether the judiciary is under the supervisory and direct manipulation of the executive?

Barrister Anthony 08056009586

Full implementation of 2017 budget

As long as the recurrent expenditure exceeds capital expenditure, full budget implementation remains impossible. If this style of expensive democracy continues, Nigeria will never get to the promise land.

Our over aged leaders should leave the scene for a younger generation to positively transform our country. The jumbo salaries of legislative and executive arms of government and politicians should be reviewed immediately.

Kelly 07057006736

Reccesion and falling economy

Mr. President should act fast because this is alomost two years he assumed office; Nigerians have yet to see any concrete action towards reducing their suffering.

Epileptic power supply is still the order of the day,masses are starving due to lack of foodstuff, recession is biting harder, Boko Haram members are still on a killing spree. On May 1, which is workers day there were protest all over Nigeria because of the current state of workers welfare and the devalue of the Naira against the dollars.

President Buhari and APC ruling party should change their policies to the benefit of Nigeria. Nigerians are beginning to regret why they voted for President Buhari because of the present harsh economy and suffering. Where is the changes they campaigned and promised to deliver and the impact on Nigerians?

If Mr President is serious with rebuilding Nigeria; he should cease talking and act now.

Anonymous +2347052624455

South Africa’s xenophobic attacks

In spite of Jacob Zuma administration to prevent further xenophobic attacks on the Nigerian people that lives in South Africa, yet, more Nigerians were being killed and attacked in South Africa! Nigerians have been subjected to xenophobic attacks, which have led to loss of lives and properties on several occassions.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, should act fast to ensure the safety of Nigerians residing in South Africa and seek readdress in Africa Court on Human and People Right Violation to prevent future occurrence.

Anonymous writes in from Lagos state

Outbreak of meningitis in Nigeria

The worst meningitis outbreak in Nigeria was in 1996 when a total of 12, 000 deaths were recorded out of 109,780 cases as alleged. The recent outbreak reveals that at least 1,050 deaths from thousands of suspected cases spreading over 117 local government areas in 19 states.

Though the federal and state governments have quickly responded to the situation, it is expedient that measures are put in place to prevent further spreads and health authorities should be proactive and distribute vaccines that will help in ensuring that the virus did’nt spread to other states that has not been affected .

Romanus Idiroko +2348024209181

Edo State gubernatorial election

The gubernatorial election held in Edo State may have come and gone. The result of the election notwithstanding the little challenge faced by INEC, is a clear indication of what most people regard as victory got through performance.

From this victory, one may conclude that most people have realized that for them to cast their vote for any politician, they must see what he or she had done for their betterment . Most of electorate today attach less significance to what party you belong to and who is the god- father giving you assurance of victory.

It stands to reason therefore that he or she who aspires to any political position, should have an antecedent of tangible achievements. Politics in Nigeria has gone beyond mere promises. The people want to see what you have done in your little capacity that is worthy of note to attract their votes. Politicians take note!

Clem Eruke 08153089490

Nigerians should fight terrorism

Nigerians should join hands together and crush evil forces i.e terrorism. Northerners and Muslims must express their full support, cooperation and loyalty to President Buhari. We must disassociate and fight terrorism through whichever means or ways. These evil forces are anti mankind.

Mohammed 07055808288

