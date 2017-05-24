‘Thanks For Letting Me Know!’ : Alex Bruce Didn’t Find Out He Was Released Via Hull City Twitter

Alex Bruce will be released by Hull when his contract expires at the end of June, the club have announced, while Shaun Maloney has been offered a new contract.

Six players will also return to their parents clubs following a season on loan at the KCOM Stadium: Omar Elabdellaoui, Lazar Markovic, Dieumerci Mbokani, Oumar Niasse, Alfred N’Diaye and Andrea Ranocchia.

… But Hull City defender Alex Bruce saw the funny side after the club confirmed his departure via Twitter, responding: “Thanks for letting me know!”

Thanks for letting me know!! All the best https://t.co/1NhM6aUvls — Alex Bruce (@AlexBruce84) May 24, 2017

While the tweet suggests Bruce found out he was being released via Twitter, an earlier tweet confirms he already knew he was departing the KCOM Stadium.

One fan asked on May 20: “Alex will you be back at Hull or don’t you know?”

Bruce replied: “No I won’t be mate, my time at Hull is up when my contract finishes in a few weeks.”

No I won't be mate my time at Hull is up when my contract finishes in a few weeks https://t.co/ptZXxjYTYS — Alex Bruce (@AlexBruce84) May 20, 2017

