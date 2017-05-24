Pages Navigation Menu

‘Thanks For Letting Me Know!’ : Alex Bruce Didn’t Find Out He Was Released Via Hull City Twitter

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Football, News, Sports | 0 comments

Alex Bruce will be released by Hull when his contract expires at the end of June, the club have announced, while Shaun Maloney has been offered a new contract. 

Six players will also return to their parents clubs following a season on loan at the KCOM Stadium: Omar Elabdellaoui, Lazar Markovic, Dieumerci Mbokani, Oumar Niasse, Alfred N’Diaye and Andrea Ranocchia.

… But Hull City defender Alex Bruce saw the funny side after the club confirmed his departure via Twitter, responding: “Thanks for letting me know!”

While the tweet suggests Bruce found out he was being released via Twitter, an earlier tweet confirms he already knew he was departing the KCOM Stadium.

One fan asked on May 20: “Alex will you be back at Hull or don’t you know?”

Bruce replied: “No I won’t be mate, my time at Hull is up when my contract finishes in a few weeks.”

