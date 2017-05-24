Thanks To This Local Designer, Curvy Women Have Never Had It So Good

Although they always been the sexy ones, curvy women are often also the ones who struggle to find clothes made with them in mind.

But then you get people like local designer, Isabel de Villiers, who changed all that when she created her own label of the same name.

Not only does her label cater for all women, but it gives special attention to those who wear sizes 32 to 48.

Yes, the curvy ones.

Established in 2012 and based in Cape Town, Isabel de Villiers offers garments “designed with love and made to be enjoyed,” explains Isabel, who pushes the boundaries when it comes to making women feel beautiful and comfortable in what they wear.

And from tomorrow, various items from Isabel de Villiers’ winter range will be available in Pretoria – at the Wear South Africa store in Menlyn Park – and we have a sneak peek for you:

The label is defined by clean lines and figure-flattering silhouettes with a minimalistic approach, and the exclusivity and quality of each garment is ensured through the productions of small quantities of each style.

Thanks to Isabelle, gone are the days when the plus-sized woman’s wardrobe was limited to oversized tent tops and shapeless dresses.

Body positivity for the win.

See you tomorrow at Wear South Africa – and remember, #BuyLocal.

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

