Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

That Amazing Moment When 82 Chibok Girls And Families Reunited – KUOW News and Information

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


KUOW News and Information

That Amazing Moment When 82 Chibok Girls And Families Reunited
KUOW News and Information
Picture a kaleidoscope of color and a medley of vivid African print cloth surging forward amid screams and weeping — for joy. That was the magnificent and moving scene, Saturday, in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, as 82 former Chibok schoolgirls — now
Famine Stalks Northeastern Nigeria as Aid Agencies Seek FundsBloomberg
Boko Haram released 82 kidnapped girls to their familiesBusiness Insider UK
Boko Haram: Nigeria's Top Muslim Leader Calls for End to Child Beggars Recruited by ExtremistsNewsweek
San Diego Voice and Viewpoint –pppFocus –The Nation Newspaper –TheNewsGuru
all 16 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.