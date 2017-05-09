That pillow can be kept clean

THE pillow is one of the easiest pieces of furniture someone can get infested by bacteria and germs especially people who don’t take their baths before going to bed at night. In many homes, it is the pillow cases that cover white turned brownish black pillows. When people sweat on their pillows overnight especially in Nigeria where many people sleep in heat because of power shortage, it may grow mildews. Molds may grow on some pillows without their owners knowing.

Every Homemaker should know that humans spend 1/3 of their life with their head on their pillows. We should therefore make it a duty to wash our pillows considering the oil and sweat it accumulates overtime.

It may be a surprise to many reading this material that pillows can be washed. This is because research has shown that dirty pillows are either thrown away if it becomes unbearable to sleep on. Some others may have another material sewn on it for continuous usage. The good news is that pillows can be washed two to three times or even in a year depending on place of residence. People who don’t sweat a lot may wash just twice a year. But if you and your family sweat a lot, it can be monthly or every other month.

Steps to take

Prior to time to wash your pillow, you may spread the pillow in the sun to dry up the sweat to chase off germs or bacteria that might have found a hiding place in it.

If you rush out for work early, remove pillow cases and allow to air since it is not advisable to turn on any electrical appliances while you are away from home.

How to wash pillows

1.For many homes with washing machines, you may use it. If your pillow has a laundry directory tag, ensure you check before commencing. 2.Toss two pillows in the washing machine at a time. This way, the machine will stay balanced while it spins. 3.Use mild liquid detergent rather than powder detergent – powder will leave residue on your pillows. 4.Run your pillows through the rinse cycle twice to make sure that the detergent is completely removed from the pillow. 5.Make sure your pillows are completely dry before taking them back to your bed. Even the slightest dampness can lead to mold and can cause infection.

If you don’t have washing machine, wash in a bowl, add liquid soap and use soft brush to take out the dirt. The only issue is that, you must wash when the weather is good for it. Do not wash during raining season. Allow to dry very well so as not to allow mold that can harbour bacteria again. This will help keep your fluffy pillows germ-free. This way, you won’t be sharing your bed with bacteria and other undesirable bedfellows.

By taking time to do all the mentioned above in your home as Homemakers, you are building a life of beauty and excellence which is not meant to be enjoyed only when you go to a five star hotel. Create your own style of a beautiful life for your home.

