John Terry: Chelsea captain will start on bench against Sunderland – Daily Star

Posted on May 18, 2017 in Sports


John Terry: Chelsea captain will start on bench against Sunderland
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte plans on fielding a strong line-up at home to bottom club Sunderland on Sunday. The Italian is desperate for the Blues to become the first team to achieve 30 wins in a Premier League season. He also wants to keep continuity
