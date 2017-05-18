John Terry: Chelsea captain will start on bench against Sunderland – Daily Star
|
Daily Star
|
John Terry: Chelsea captain will start on bench against Sunderland
Daily Star
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte plans on fielding a strong line-up at home to bottom club Sunderland on Sunday. The Italian is desperate for the Blues to become the first team to achieve 30 wins in a Premier League season. He also wants to keep continuity …
N'Golo Kante collects Football Writers' Player of the Year
Kante receives FWA Footballer of the Year
Chelsea enter race to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Antonio Conte will make contact
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!