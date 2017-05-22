The 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson Results & Leaderboard

Billy Horschel has won the 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson with a 1 shot lead and a score of 12 under par at the TPC Four Seasons Resort.

2017 AT&T Byron Nelson Results

The 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson results, scores and leaderboard including leaderboard positions, total strokes and tournament scores.

Positions Players Total Strokes Scores 1st Billy Horschel 268 -12 2nd Jason Day 268 -12 3rd James Hahn 269 -11 4th Jason Kokrak 270 -10 5th Danny Lee 272 -8 5th Sean O’Hair 272 -8 5th Byeong Hun An 272 -8 5th Bud Cauley 272 -8 9th Nick Taylor 273 -7 9th Joel Dahmen 273 -7 9th Matt Kuchar 273 -7 9th Cameron Tringale 273 -7 13th Marc Leishman 274 -6 13th Dustin Johnson 274 -6 13th Tony Finau 274 -6 13th Chad Campbell 274 -6 13th Jason Dufner 274 -6 18th Jamie Lovemark 275 -5 18th South AfricaLouis Oosthuizen 275 -5 20th Patrick Reed 276 -4 20th South Sung-hoon Kang 276 -4 20th Kevin Tway 276 -4 20th Scott Stallings 276 -4 20th Kyle Reifers 276 -4 20th Scott Piercy 276 -4 20th Sergio Garcia 276 -4 27th Morgan Hoffmann 277 -3 27th Will Wilcox 277 -3 27th Keegan Bradley 277 -3 27th Ryan Palmer 277 -3 27th J.J. Henry 277 -3 27th Ryan Armour 277 -3 27th Patrick Rodgers 277 -3 27th Grayson Murray 277 -3 35th Smylie Kaufman 278 -2 35th Ian Poulter 278 -2 35th Jhonattan Vegas 278 -2 35th South AfricaErnie Els 278 -2 35th Scott Brown 278 -2 40th Jason Bohn 279 -1 40th Michael Kim 279 -1 40th Boo Weekley 279 -1 40th Charley Hoffman 279 -1 40th Michael Putnam 279 -1 40th John Huh 279 -1 40th Zac Blair 279 -1 40th Gary Woodland 279 -1 40th Nick Watney 279 -1 40th Daniel Summerhays 279 -1 50th Sebastian Munoz 280 E 50th Brooks Koepka 280 E 50th Brian Gay 280 E 50th Billy Hurley III 280 E 50th Dominic Bozzelli 280 E 55th Ollie Schniederjans 281 1 55th Tom Hoge 281 1 57th Seamus Power 282 2 57th Brett Stegmaier 282 2 59th Rod Pampling 283 3 59th Ricky Barnes 283 3 61st Beau Hossler 284 4 61st Greg Owen 284 4 61st Peter Malnati 284 4 61st Ryan Brehm 284 4 61st Geoff Ogilvy 284 4 66th Ken Duke 285 5 66th Nicholas Lindheim 285 5 66th Alex Moon 285 5 66th Spencer Levin 285 5 70th Bob Estes 287 7 70th Brendon Todd 287 7 72nd Greg Chalmers 288 8 73rd D.A. Points 291 11 74th J.J. Spaun 293 13

The post The 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson Results & Leaderboard appeared first on Golf and Course.

This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

