The 2017 BMW PGA Championship Round 1 Tee Times & Player

Round 1 of the 2017 BMW PGA Championship will be hosted at the Wentworth Club, Virginia Water in Surrey, England on Thursday May 25th. The 1st round tee times for the BMW PGA Championship golf tournament have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:00 am.

The 153 player strong field has been paired into 51 three-ball groups for the first two rounds of the BMW PGA Championship.

2017 BMW PGA Championship Thursday Tee Times

The BMW PGA Championship round 1 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are local time. Groups starting from the 1st tee are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th tee.

Tee Times Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 7:00 AM Scott Jamieson Nino Bertasio Florian Fritsch 7:10 AM Daniel Brooks Jason Scrivener Greig Hutcheon 7:20 AM Marcel Siem Robert Coles Lasse Jensen 7:30 AM Graeme Storm Kiradech Aphibarnrat Sam Brazel 7:40 AM Nathan Holman Renato Paratore Gary Stal 7:50 AM Haotong Li Hideto Tanihara Jeunghun Wang 8:00 AM Francesco Molinari Russell Knox Tyrrell Hatton 8:15 AM Danny Willett Chris Wood Luke Donald 8:25 AM Matthew Fitzpatrick Justin Rose Ernie Els 8:35 AM Thorbjørn Olesen Shane Lowry Ross Fisher 8:45 AM Robert Karlsson Darren Clarke Thomas Bjørn 8:55 AM Paul Lawrie Thongchai Jaidee Padraig Harrington 9:05 AM Richard Bland David Horsey Edoardo Molinari 9:15 AM Marcus Fraser Haydn Porteous David Howell 9:30 AM Joost Luiten Bradley Dredge Scott Hend 9:40 AM Dean Burmester Nicolas Colsaerts Alvaro Quiros 9:50 AM Grégory Bourdy S.S.P Chawrasia Brandon Stone 10:00 AM Sam Walker Richard Sterne Peter Uihlein 10:10 AM Simon Dyson Felipe Aguilar Jamie Donaldson 10:20 AM David Lipsky Jorge Campillo Paul Waring 10:30 AM Mikko Ilonen Grégory Havret Johan Carlsson 10:45 AM Julien Quesne Sébastien Gros Lee Slattery 10:55 AM Dylan Frittelli Eduardo De La Riva Matthew Cort 11:05 AM Chris Hanson Phillip Archer Ryan Fox 11:15 AM Matthieu Pavon Pep Angles Bernd Ritthammer 11:25 AM Chris Gane Justin Walters Pelle Edberg 11:35 AM Robert Rock Damien Mcgrane Mike Lorenzo-Vera 11:45 AM Maximilian Kieffer Paul Hendriksen Magnus A Carlsson 12:00 PM Benjamin Hebert Jordan Smith David Drysdale 12:10 PM Peter Hanson Jaco Van Zyl Oliver Fisher 12:20 PM Pablo Larrazábal Matteo Manassero Alexander Levy 12:30 PM Ian Poulter Byeong Hun An Bernd Wiesberger 12:40 PM Martin Kaymer Lee Westwood Thomas Pieters 12:50 PM Branden Grace Tommy Fleetwood Henrik Stenson 1:00 PM Andrew Johnston Andy Sullivan Alex Noren 1:15 PM Victor Dubuisson Søren Kjeldsen Soomin Lee 1:25 PM Brett Rumford Richie Ramsay Fabrizio Zanotti 1:35 PM Stephen Gallacher Trevor Immelman Romain Langasque 1:45 PM Anthony Wall Andrew Dodt Matt Wallace 1:55 PM Kristoffer Broberg James Morrison Darren Fichardt 2:05 PM Paul Peterson Hennie Otto Rikard Karlberg 2:15 PM Raphaël Jacquelin Alejandro Cañizares Wade Ormsby 2:30 PM Matthew Southgate Joakim Lagergren Niclas Fasth 2:40 PM Nacho Elvira George Coetzee Lucas Bjerregaard 2:50 PM Marc Warren Adrian Otaegui Callum Shinkwin 3:00 PM Thomas Aiken Ricardo Gouveia Chris Paisley 3:10 PM Zander Lombard Phachara Khongwatmai Alexander Björk 3:20 PM Mikko Korhonen Romain Wattel Graham Fox 3:30 PM Daniel Im Paul Dunne Paul Streeter 3:40 PM Carlos Pigem Neil O’briain Alexander Knappe

