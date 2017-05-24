The 2017 Dean & Deluca Invitational Round 1 Tee Times & Player

Round 1 of the 2017 Dean & Deluca Invitational will be hosted at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas on Thursday May 25th. The Dean & Deluca Invitational 1st round tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:00 am local time.

The 131 player strong field for the Dean & Deluca Invitational have been paired into 44 three ball groups for the first two rounds of the tournament.

2017 Dean & Deluca Invitational Round 1 Tee Times

The Dean & Deluca Invitational 2017 round 1 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. Groups starting on the 1st tee are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th tee.

Tee Times Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 7:00 AM Morgan Hoffmann Luke List 7:11 AM Scott Brown Patton Kizzire Ryan Blaum 7:22 AM Kevin Streelman Kyle Stanley Bud Cauley 7:33 AM Ryan Moore Kevin Kisner Steve Stricker 7:44 AM Jonas Blixt Scott Piercy Nick Watney 7:55 AM J.J. Henry Brian Gay Stewart Cink 8:06 AM Emiliano Grillo Steven Bowditch Chris Kirk 8:17 AM Cameron Smith Billy Hurley III Brian Stuard 8:28 AM Graham DeLaet Chris Stroud Sung Kang 8:39 AM Martin Laird Anirban Lahiri Michael Kim 8:50 AM Keith Clearwater Xander Schauffele Beau Hossler 12:00 PM Bryce Molder Blayne Barber Dominic Bozzelli 12:11 PM John Huh Ricky Barnes J.J. Spaun 12:22 PM Boo Weekley Ryan Palmer Kelly Kraft 12:33 PM Marc Leishman Greg Chalmers James Hahn 12:44 PM William McGirt David Lingmerth Nick Taylor 1:17 PM Lucas Glover Chez Reavie Daniel Summerhays 1:28 PM Camilo Villegas Scott Stallings Tyrone Van Aswegen 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 7:00 AM Johnson Wagner C.T. Pan 7:11 AM Matt Jones Derek Fathauer Ollie Schniederjans 7:22 AM David Hearn Kyle Reifers Whee Kim 7:33 AM Rod Pampling Fabian Gomez Bill Haas 7:44 AM Graeme McDowell Danny Lee Robert Streb 7:55 AM Si Woo Kim Sergio Garcia Jon Rahm 8:06 AM Wesley Bryan Matt Kuchar Phil Mickelson 8:17 AM Brian Harman Vaughn Taylor Hunter Mahan 8:28 AM Geoff Ogilvy Michael Thompson Sean O’Hair 8:39 AM Sam Saunders Martin Piller Jazz Janewattananond 12:00 PM Seung-Yul Noh Tim Herron Zac Blair 12:11 PM Chad Campbell Patrick Rodgers J.T. Poston 12:22 PM Angel Cabrera Cameron Tringale Jason Kokrak 12:33 PM Adam Hadwin Jhonattan Vegas Aaron Baddeley 12:44 PM Jason Dufner Davis Love III Matt Every 1:17 PM Jason Bohn Cameron Percy Harold Varner III 1:28 PM Harris English Rory Sabbatini Martin Flores

