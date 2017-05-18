The 2017 Rocco Forte Open Round 1 Tee Times & Player

Round 1 of the 2017 Rocco Forte Open will be hosted at the Verdura Golf Course in Agrigento, Sicily, Italy on Thursday May 18th. The Rocco Forte Open 1st round tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 7:25 am local time.

The 156 player strong field for the Rocco Forte Open have been paired into 52 three ball groups for the first two rounds of the tournament.

The 2017 Rocco Forte Open Round 1 Tee Times

The Rocco Forte Open 2017 round 1 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. Groups starting on the 1st tee are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th tee.

Tee Times Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 7:25 AM Lee Slattery Nathan Kimsey Marco Crespi 7:35 AM Richard Mcevoy Sebastian Soderberg Filippo Bergamaschi 7:45 AM Borja Virto Julien Guerrier Andrea Romano (AM) 7:55 AM Thomas Linard Stuart Manley Philip Geerts (AM) 8:05 AM Rafa Echenique Pavit Tangkamolprasert Massimilliano Campigli (AM) 8:15 AM Niclas Fasth Eddie Pepperell Joël Stalter 8:25 AM José-Filipe Lima Simon Dyson Pelle Edberg 8:35 AM Steven Tiley Anton Karlsson Chris Hanson 8:45 AM Damien Perrier Pep Angles Federico Maccario 8:55 AM Trevor Fisher Jnr Lasse Jensen Aron Zemmer 9:05 AM Roope Kakko Tom Lewis Andrea Maestroni 9:15 AM Michael Jonzon Johan Edfors Craig Lee 9:25 AM Paul Maddy Jeff Winther Giacomo Fortini (AM) 12:25 PM Matt Ford Jens Fahrbring Cristiano Terragni 12:35 PM Sébastien Gros Oliver Fisher Jacopo Vecchi Fossa 12:45 PM Mike Weir Pontus Widegren Oliver Wilson 12:55 PM Matthew Southgate Haydn Porteous Alexander Björk 1:05 PM Andrea Pavan Trevor Immelman Marcel Siem 1:15 PM Julien Quesne Paul Peterson Jordan Smith 1:25 PM Nicolas Colsaerts Matt Wallace Renato Paratore 1:35 PM David Horsey Marcus Fraser Bradley Dredge 1:45 PM Nathan Holman Francesco Laporta Robert Karlsson 1:55 PM Johan Carlsson Sebastian Heisele Romain Wattel 2:05 PM Ross Mcgowan Jbe Kruger Nicolo Ravano 2:15 PM Reinier Saxton Jaco Ahlers Lorenzo Scalise (AM) 2:25 PM Robert Coles Jurrian Van Der Vaart Simon Forsström 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 7:40 AM Duncan Stewart Ryan Fox Daniel Im 7:50 AM Romain Langasque Daniel Brooks Mikko Korhonen 8:00 AM Ben Evans Phachara Khongwatmai Clément Berardo 8:10 AM Adrian Otaegui Thomas Detry Matteo Delpodio 8:20 AM Lorenzo Gagli Alvaro Quiros Julian Suri 8:30 AM Richard Bland Matteo Manassero Edoardo Molinari 8:40 AM Thomas Bjørn James Morrison Andrew Dodt 8:50 AM Nino Bertasio Rikard Karlberg Haotong Li 9:00 AM Jamie Donaldson David Howell Raphaël Jacquelin 9:10 AM Gary Stal Matthieu Pavon Chris Paisley 9:20 AM Adrien Saddier Austin Connelly Chris Doak 9:30 AM Niclas Johansson Simon Khan Richard S Johnson 9:40 AM Robert Dinwiddie Oscar Stark James Heath 12:40 PM Ricardo Gonzalez Michael Hoey Scott Henry 12:50 PM John Parry Alexander Knappe Wade Ormsby 1:00 PM Zander Lombard Alvaro Velasco Tom Foster 1:10 PM Eduardo De La Riva Marcus Armitage Jason Scrivener 1:20 PM Petr Gal Enrico Di Nitto Richard Finch 1:30 PM Daniel Fox Ashley Chesters Guido Migliozzi 1:40 PM Oliver Farr Mark Foster Oscar Lengden 1:50 PM Matthew Nixon Bernd Ritthammer Scott Jamieson 2:00 PM Gary Hurley Steve Webster Luca Cianchetti (AM) 2:10 PM Alessandro Tadini Garrick Porteous Jens Dantorp 2:20 PM Gary King Max Orrin Laurie Canter 2:30 PM Mikael Lundberg Nick Cullen Eirik Tage Johansen 2:40 PM Jamie Rutherford Daan Huizing Michele Ortolani

