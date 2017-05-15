The Amazing Race Renewed For Season 30

CBS has renewed The Amazing Race for an astonishing 30th season.

The Emmy-winning reality series follows two-person teams as they trek around the world performing various challenges in a race to be the first to cross the finish line and win $1 million. The Amazing race is hosted by Phil Keoghan.

The show gets fine ratings, and performs reliably every year even though the network shifts it around a lot.

“Amazing Race,” which has nabbed 15 Emmy Awards over the years, hails from Jerry Bruckheimer Television. “Race” also benefits from a big lift in L7 ratings, averaging 6.5 million viewers and 1.5 in adults 18-49 this season.

Bertram Van Munster and Elise Doganieri are the longtime exec producers of “Amazing Race.”

