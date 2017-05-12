The AT&T Byron Nelson – 2017 Players Purse & Payouts

The AT&T Byron Nelson purse is $7,500,000 for the 2017 tournament at the TPC Four Seasons Resort in Irving, Texas. The winner of the 2017 AT&T Byron Nelson will receive the 1st prize payout of $1,314,000.

The prize fund and winner’s payout at the AT&T Byron Nelson have remained unchanged from the 2016 tournament where Sergio Garcia collected the winner’s check of $1,314,000.

2017 AT&T Byron Nelson Prize Money

The AT&T Byron Nelson prize money distribution including player earnings for each prize winning leaderboard position will be published when the tournament has been concluded. The AT&T Byron Nelson money list is subject to withdrawals and ties.

The post The AT&T Byron Nelson – 2017 Players Purse & Payouts appeared first on Golf and Course.

This post was syndicated from News – Golf and Course. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

