The Average American's 2017 Tax Refund — And How They'll Spend It
Motley Fool
The Average American's 2017 Tax Refund — And How They'll Spend It
Motley Fool
According to recently released data, the IRS has processed 128.8 million tax returns submitted in 2017 so far, and has issued more than 97 million refunds. The average taxpayer who received a refund got $2,763, an increase of roughly 2% over last year.
