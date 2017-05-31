Zuma wants state capture judicial probe‚ pending court outcome – Herald live
|
Herald live
|
Zuma wants state capture judicial probe‚ pending court outcome
Herald live
President Jacob Zuma has assured parliament that he will institute a commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture‚ pending a court decision on the matter. But he has told legislators he first wants the courts to clarify certain issues in …
Gupta emails confirm family's extravagant Dubai palace
DA heckles Zuma during budget vote address in Parliament
How the Guptas pulled out all the stops for Duduzane Zuma's wedding
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!