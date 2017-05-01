The Bitter Truth About Nigeria Police Expecially SARS

Am sure it is no longer news that the nigeria police is not your friend. I thought the Nigeria constitution makes it illegal for you to be in police cell more than 48hrs without being charged to court but this is not the reality. Police IPO this days determine your bail and case. I have […]

The post The Bitter Truth About Nigeria Police Expecially SARS appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

