The Bok Squad For The France Series Has Just Been Announced – Big Name Players Back

The Springbok test series against the French is just around the corner, and further defeats on home soil for Allister Coetzee would surely mean a few more nails in the eventual coffin.

That being said, the 31-man squad that has just been named looks pretty decent on paper, and will be led by Lions spearhead Warren Whiteley.

He will become the 58th man to lead the Boks into battle, with this below from Sport24:

The national selectors also recalled six experienced players to the squad. They are Rugby World Cup winner Frans Steyn, Jan Serfontein, Francois Hougaard, Duane Vermeulen, Coenie Oosthuizen and Chiliboy Ralepelle. They have more than 200 Test caps of experience between them.

Of the eight uncapped players in the squad, six are backs and two play in the forwards. They are Lukhanyo Am, Andries Coetzee, Ross Cronje, Dillyn Leyds, Raymond Rhule, Courtnall Skosan, Ruan Dreyer and Lizo Gqoboka. Four of these, Rhule, Cronje, Dreyer and Gqoboka have previously toured with the Boks, but are yet to play in a Test match for South Africa.

Frans Steyn and Big Duane back in the house – yes please.

The three tests will take place on June 10 (Pretoria), June 17 (Durban), and June 24 (Jozi).

Full squad below:

Forwards Lood de Jager, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Ruan Dreyer, Eben Etzebeth, Steven Kitshoff, Siya Kolisi, Jaco Kriel, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Oupa Mohoje, Franco Mostert, Tendai Mtawarira, Lizo Gqoboka, Coenie Oosthuizen, Chiliboy Ralepelle, Duane Vermeulen, Warren Whiteley (captain) Backs Lukhanyo Am, Andries Coetzee, Ross Cronje, Damian de Allende, Francois Hougaard, Elton Jantjies, Jesse Kriel, Dillyn Leyds, Rudy Paige, Raymond Rhule, Jan Serfontein, Courtnall Skosan, Frans Steyn

Some of the names ruled out through injury include Francois Louw, Marcell Coetzee, Handre Pollard, Rohan Janse van Rensburg and Curwin Bosch.

Stick it to the French.

