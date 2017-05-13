The Disaster! What You Need To Know About Nigeria Airways Flight 2120

Nigeria Airways Flight 2120 was a chartered passenger flight from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to Sokoto, Nigeria on 11 July 1991 which crashed shortly after takeoff from King Abdulaziz International Airport, killing all 247 passengers and 14 crew members on board.

The aircraft was a Douglas DC-8 operated by Nationair for Nigeria Airways. Flight 2120 is the deadliest accident involving a DC and remains the deadliest aviation disaster involving a Canadian airline

HOW THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED

The aircraft departed King Abdulaziz International Airport bound for Sadiq Abubakar III International Airport in Sokoto, but problems were reported shortly after takeoff.

The crew attempted to return to the airport for an emergency landing, but the aircraft which was already on fire, experienced an inflight break-up, and crashed 2,875 metres (9,432 ft) short of runway 34L. When the aircraft was about 18 kilometres (11 mi) from the airport and at an altitude of 671 metres (2,201 ft), a number of bodies fell from it, indicating that the fire by that time had consumed, at least partially, the cabin floor.

All 261 occupants on board—including 247 passengers—perished in the accident.

As of July 2014, the accident remains the deadliest crash involving a Douglas DC-8,[11] as well as the second deadliest crash taking place on Saudi Arabian soil after Saudia Flight 163

Source: Wikipedia

The post The Disaster! What You Need To Know About Nigeria Airways Flight 2120 appeared first on Ngyab.

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

