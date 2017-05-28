The economy under Buhari: Half Way To What? – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
The economy under Buhari: Half Way To What?
Vanguard
“In the first quarter of 2017, the nation's GDP contracted by 0.52 per cent.” National Bureau of Statistics, NBS. May 23, 2017. After suspected deliberate delay in releasing the actual results for the first quarter's bad news, the NBS could hold it no …
Analysts Prescribe Recipes for Sustaining Growth Trajectory
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!