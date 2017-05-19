The Emily Ratajkowski Show Continues At Cannes

She’s beautiful and she is in France – welcome to the Emily show.

Yesterday she made the best dressed list (HERE), and she also starred in a boob-grabbing Instagram video that was very popular (HERE).

What are we talking about today? Well, she wore a dress to the premiere of Loveless and apparently that’s news.

The Daily Mail are all over it:

The model and actress commanded attention in a sheer lace gown from Peter Dundas as she joined a host of stars at the premiere of new Russian drama Loveless.

Oozing gothic glamour, the tiered black gown ensured Emily, 25, claimed the spotlight while greeting photographers as she sashayed across the iconic Croisette.

Exposing the American star’s cleavage, a cut out breast panel provided a focal point, while sheer shoulders and an intricate floral embellished catsuit gave the already striking outfit an elegant flourish.

Sorry, I dozed off there for a second. Let’s just enjoy some more snaps:

Emily – she’s just like us, but better looking with more money.

[source:dailymail]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

