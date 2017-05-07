The Exemplary Leader Nigeria Needs

BY Samuel H. Philips

One of the major inhibitions to development remains the poor quality of the leaders occupying various mandates, despite their glaring inadequacies and shortcomings. Generally, no one denies or contradicts that, what the democracy as the famous system of governance has been lacking is committed, devoted and sincere leaders that could give into their God-endowed skills and pure-bred knowledge for its sustainabilty and to be in full swing for the betterment of the society.

Therefore, democracy as a participatory form of government, demands purposeful leaders for the attainment of its core attributes and values. Thus, leaders are distinguished by their peculiar attributes and characters which determines success or failure of the leaders in governance as the positive attributes can be harnessed for the greater good, while the negative ones are usually suppressed, in order to not impact regressively on the policy-making process for better governance. It’s certain that, where a leader is encumbered with the determination and zeal to deliver his expections, there is bound to be an unquantified pro-ratas of achievements to be harvested by the citizens.

On the other hand, a visionless leader, who are not in short supply in our country, end up enriching themselves and their cohorts to the detriment of the common good.

Today, in Nigeria, very few leaders have what it takes to be in leadership positions, fewer still have distinguished themselves from the political dregs whose actions and inactions contradict the essence of leadership in all its ramifications.

Governor Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo of Gombe State has proved himself to be one of the few who have kept hope alive through their style of leadership, practicalise, shrewd and calculating. Dankwambo, an accomplished accountant with international reputation and outstanding record of achievements as the former Accountant General of the Federation, is one leader whose name has been mentioned in the same breath as greatness an shrewd decision-making in this nation.

In infrastructural development, roads have been constructed in all the 11 local government areas and these roads have significantly opened up these areas for transportation of agricultural produces, made healthcare falicities accessible, reducing travel time and accidents on the major roads etc.

Education has regained its rightful place as the bed-rock of economic and societal development in Gombe, as it has been accorded maximum priority. Without mincing words, it has become first, second and third priority for the Dankwambo administration.

It is in line with this policy that the government has successfully changed the hitherto shabby face of education to a more robust system with construction of various model primary and secondary schools, renovation and re-equipping of once-delipidated structures.

While tertiary institutions like the College of Education Billiri, State Polytechnic Bajoga, College for Islamic and Legal Studies Nafada are experiencing a new lease of life, a high-powered committee was set up to work on the modalities for the establishment of the Institute of Journalism, Gombe State University of Science and Technology, College of Agriculture and Animal Husbandary, College of Accountancy, and the Institute of Sports.

It may be very tasking and difficult to, in an article of this nature, describe the positives which Dankwambo’s leadership has brought the people of Gombe in all sectors; economy, health, agriculture, women and youths empowerment, cottage industry, small and medium-scale entreprises and lots of others have been duly and judiciously transformed.

Talban Gombe is one of a kind and I dare say, politics of religion and ethnicity aside, Nigeria would do well with his leadership. It would be a joy to see him transform Nigeria as he has done Gombe.

–Philips wrote in from Lagos.

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

