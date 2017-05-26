The Fascinating Moment Trump Shoves Aside Montenegro’s President, So He Can Stand In Front [Videos]

Donald J. Trump, everybody.

He has waved his sword around in Saudi Arabia and fondled the golden orb (HERE), he has had his tiny little hand rejected by his own wife (HERE), and now he’s put on his big boy pants and popped in at NATO.

Except this is Donald Trump, and he doesn’t understand how other, civilised humans act. Take for example the moment all of the leaders in attendance pose for a ‘family photo’, as per tradition.

Go:

Did Trump just shove another NATO leader to be in the front of the group? pic.twitter.com/bL1r2auELd — Steve Kopack (@SteveKopack) May 25, 2017

J.K. Rowling, who is famous for her Twitter retorts, was not impressed:

A quick check in with the New York Times – or as Trump would say the failing FAKE NEWS:

An unnamed White House official…said it appeared that Mr. Trump slapped Mr. Markovic on the arm as a “casual greeting.”

Given that he seems unable to master the simple handshake, a casual greeting is certainly a step too far.

One more video from NATO that shows just how fragile his ego is – here we have the new French president Emmanuel Macron walking away from the camera towards Trump and the other leaders.

Notice how he snubs the Donald to say howdy to Merkel, and then the power play handshake-wise when Donald gets his paws on him:

I know it all seems silly, laughing at handshakes and a grown man who can’t stand to be in the background of a picture, but all of these incidents complete the picture of an out-of-his-depth moron with the most fragile of egos.

That’s not the kind of man you want running your country.

[source:newyorktimes]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

