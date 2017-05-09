Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

The French have sex most in the world- Durex Global Survey

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

Jethro Ibileke/Benin The 2003 Durex Global Sex Survey has revealed that the French are the people who have sex the most in a year. Also, the “French people are the second laggest consumers of alcohol per capital in the Western world, after Luxembourg. A University Don, Prof.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.