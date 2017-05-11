The Future is Female in Jurassic World 2 Set Photo – Screen Rant
|
Screen Rant
|
The Future is Female in Jurassic World 2 Set Photo
Screen Rant
Jurassic World 2 star Bryce Dallas Howard posted a photo from the set of co-star Justice Smith wearing a “The future is female” shirt. Universal Pictures' Jurassic Park franchise first kicked off with Steven Spielberg's 1993 classic, which was followed …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!