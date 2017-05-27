The Future of Bitcoin Conference 2017

This is a paid press release, which contains forward looking statements, and should be treated as advertising or promotional material.

As the world is learning to accept Bitcoin as a Global Currency, people realize it is here to stay and changing the world as we know it. Bitcoin is moving towards even more global, decentralized and permissionless research and development.

The developers, researchers and visionaries presenting, are an important part of Bitcoin’s future. From Russia, Poland, France, Italy, Norway, The Netherlands, China, Canada, USA and Argentina, presenters at The Future of Bitcoin Conference 2017 represent the global nature of Bitcoin. Individuals and teams will be showcasing the work they have been doing to offer diversity and free choice to businesses and individuals using the network.

Keynote Speaker Jihan Wu – “Why Bitcoin needs Multiple Implementations”

This conference offers people working with the Bitcoin protocol the opportunity to meet face to face, to discuss the future of bitcoin, while exploring the balance between cooperation and competition.

Join us for 2 days of presentations, panels, discussions, meals and social events in the Bitcoin friendly city of Arnhem, the Netherlands.

Visit the website: http://www.thefutureofbitcoin.com for more information and tickets.

Early bird tickets discounted until June 3rd at $199.00 – payable with Bitcoin.

Email: info@thefutureofbitcoin.com

